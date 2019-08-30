International Development News
President Kovind interacts with Kashmiri students during 'Capacity Building Tour'

President Ram Nath Kovind has interacted with Kashmiri students during a 'Capacity Building Tour' which was organised by Northern Command of Indian Army.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 30-08-2019 15:18 IST
president Kovind interacts with Kahmiri students at Rashtrapati Bhawan (Photo by Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind has interacted with Kashmiri students during a 'Capacity Building Tour' which was organised by Northern Command of Indian Army. The interaction was held on Thursday at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Taking to Twitter, Northern Command of Indian Army said, "Capacity Building Tour of 13 boys and 12 girl students from Kashmir visited Rashtrapati Bhavan on 29 August 2019; interacted with President Ram Nath Kovind." Capacity building tours are often organised time to time in the country in order to foster a spirit of national integration across the country. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
