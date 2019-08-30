Seaplane lands at Mangaluru airport for refuelling

The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) had an unusual visitor-aircraft when a seaplane landed there, an airport official said. The private flight flying from Colombo to Abu Dhabi landed on Thursday for refuelling and only the pilot was on the aircraft, he said.

The flight was on its return journey to the Gulf nation after dropping a person in Colombo. A few days ago, the pilot had requested the airport authorities for permission to refuel and they agreed, the official said.

The seaplane, common in foreign countries, was proposed to be used by the Kerala government for promotion of tourism, he said. Discussions were also on in Karnataka to introduce such aircraft in the coastal region, he added..

