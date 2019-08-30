International Development News
Teenager among two feared drowned in rivers in Akola

PTI Akola
Updated: 30-08-2019 16:33 IST
Two persons, including a teenager, were feared drowned in rivers in separate incidents while washing their cattle on Friday near here in Maharashtra, police officials said. One of them, Mangesh Gawande (24), was washing his bulls in the Purna river near Andura village in Balapur taluka when he was swept away by strong currents, they said.

In the second incident, one Sham Tayde (15), who was washing his bulls in the Vidrupa river at Talegaon village in Telhara taluka, was also swept away by strong currents, the officials said. Local villagers and rescuers are searching for the duo..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
