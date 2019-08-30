Teenager among two feared drowned in rivers in Akola

Two persons, including a teenager, were feared drowned in rivers in separate incidents while washing their cattle on Friday near here in Maharashtra, police officials said. One of them, Mangesh Gawande (24), was washing his bulls in the Purna river near Andura village in Balapur taluka when he was swept away by strong currents, they said.

In the second incident, one Sham Tayde (15), who was washing his bulls in the Vidrupa river at Talegaon village in Telhara taluka, was also swept away by strong currents, the officials said. Local villagers and rescuers are searching for the duo..

