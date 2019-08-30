Museum to display artefacts unearthed at Keezhadi to be set up

The Tamil Nadu governmentwould soon set up a museum to display artefacts and otherarticles unearthed during excavation at Keezhadi in Sivagangadistrict in 2015, Minister for Culture and Tamil OfficialLanguage K Pandiarajan said here on Friday

An amount of Rs three crore had been allocated forthe purpose and the museum would come up before March nextyear, he told reporters here

Various tamil organisations had been demanding that theartefacts and articles be exhibited Recently, a tank like structure and terracotta pipelineswere unearthed during the excavation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)