Tibetans hold protest in solidarity with Hong Kong in New Delhi

The Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) in New Delhi held protests in solidarity with Hong Kong against China on Friday here. The protestors marched from Connaught Place (CP) to Jantar Mantar in the national capital. At least 200 to 300 people turned for the demonstration. They could be seen holding umbrellas with different slogans, in support of the protesters in Hong Kong who have been regularly demonstrating since the end of March this year.

The protests in Hong Kong were first spurred by a now shelved extradition bill, which would allow China to extradite suspects to the mainland to stand trial. Even though the bill has been shelved, the protests have taken up a more pro-democracy stand and calls have also been made for inquiry into alleged police brutality. Over 800 protesters have been arrested by the police since the start of the agitations, including prominent pro-democracy protest leaders like Joshua Wong.

The agitators have also been subjected to pepper spray by the police, who have resorted to other methods like batons and water cannon as well, to disperse the crowd on several occasions. China has largely slammed the protests, calling for peace in the Chinese special administrative region. (ANI)

