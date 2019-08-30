Elderly man kills himself in Moti Nagar

A 70-year-old man, struggling with depression ever since being diagnosed with cancer a few years ago, shot himself with his licensed revolver in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Friday morning, police said. A suicide note has been recovered from the spot, in which the victim has stated that he was unhappy with his life, they added.

The deceased was identified as Amarjeet Singh, officials said. "Police received information regarding the incident at around 9:10 am, following which a team was rushed to C-Block, Moti Nagar. At the spot, Singh was found lying in his room with a bullet injury. During investigation, family members of Singh informed that he has committed suicide by using his licensed revolver," a senior police officer said.

Further investigation revealed that Singh has been suffering from cancer for the past three-four years and was in depression since then, he said. A post-mortem examination was conducted at the DDU Hospital and the body handed over to the family members, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)