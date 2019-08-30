Hry CM announces to waive interest on outstanding property tax amounts

With Haryana assembly polls round-the-corner, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced to waive interest on outstanding amounts of property tax due up to March 31, 2019. Besides, giving relief to the property tax payers in the state, he also announced to extend the date for depositing property tax in urban estates along with 10 per rebate up to December 31 from earlier August 31.

Khattar also said that in order to provide relief to owners of small plots in the state, standardised layout plans have been prepared and such people could get the same free of cost, an official release quoting the chief minister said here tonight. Polls in Haryana are due in October.

