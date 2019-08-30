Suspected bank robbers try to crush Maha cop under vehicle

A gang of suspected bank robbers on Friday tried to run over a patrolling police constable in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said. Police Naik Amol Gore (30) is seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, he said.

"Gore and other members of police's Anti-Robbery Squad were on patrol duty when they saw this group moving around in a car suspiciously. They seemed like suspects in a bank robbery and were asked to stop," an official from MCF police station said. "Instead of stopping the vehicle, they tried to run over Gore who received severe wounds. We have identified two persons in the crime. They are Raj @ Mohammad Abbas @Abbas Saifuddin @ Datta Shinde and Mukesh Memon, both suspects in a bank robbery case," he said..

