To bag more overseas projects, CPWD nominates nodal officer

In order to get more overseas projects, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has nominated a nodal officer to explore various options, including approaching the Ministry of External Affairs. According to an official, the CPWD is currently executing projects in Myanmar, Nepal and South Sudan.

The CPWD is the prime construction agency of the central government. It looks after maintenance of central government buildings and carries out projects in foreign countries under various friendship programmes with India. According to an office memorandum, the agency has decided to nominate executive engineer (RML Hospital Division) Ashwani Mittal for coordination and monitoring of foreign projects on behalf of the CPWD.

"During a recent meeting, it emerged that foreign works entrusted to CPWD at Nepal, Myanmar and South Sudan should be closely monitored for making further headway and avenues for more foreign works should be explored by approaching the Ministry of External Affairs and apprising it of the benefits of execution of their works through CPWD," it stated. At present, CPWD is building a mental hospital in the strife-torn South Sudan. The agency is also reconstructing the Women Police Training Centre in Myanmar's Yamethin at a cost of Rs 280 crore.

