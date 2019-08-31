International Development News
Siddaramaiah visits rain-affected places in Mangaluru

PTI Mangaluru
Updated: 31-08-2019 18:59 IST
Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday visited the Pachanady garbage slip site, hearing about the woes of the local people after heavy rains lashed the district in the last two days. Addressing reporters, he said those displaced should be provided adequate compensation and suitably rehabilitated.

Former Minister U T Khader who accompanied Siddaramaiahnarrated the problems faced by residents of the area due to the garbage slip as well as the measures taken by the Mangaluru City Corporation. Former MLA Moideen Bava and Ivan D'Souza, MLC, were among those present..

COUNTRY : India
