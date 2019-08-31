International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

DRI seizes gold worth Rs 2.53 cr, arrests four persons in

PTI Kolkata
Updated: 31-08-2019 22:41 IST
DRI seizes gold worth Rs 2.53 cr, arrests four persons in

A statement issued by DRI said that a cartel of smugglers engaged an auto-taxi for transporting the gold to some in Burrabazar area of the city. Image Credit: ANI

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday said it has seized over six kilograms of gold worth Rs 2.53 crore from the city and arrested four persons in this case. A statement issued by DRI said that a cartel of smugglers engaged an auto-taxi for transporting the gold to some in Burrabazar area of the city.

It also said that the cartel engaged local poor women of the Indo-Bangladesh border area of Bongaon in North 24- Parganas district by paying them handsome money for carrying the smuggled gold to Salt Lake and then handing over to the auto driver for delivery in Burrabazar. DRI officers, acting on a tip-off, spotted the auto and intercepted it.

During interrogation, the auto driver and three women passengers confessed that they were carrying smuggled gold bars. The four persons were then apprehended by the agency, the statement added...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019