DRI seizes gold worth Rs 2.53 cr, arrests four persons in

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday said it has seized over six kilograms of gold worth Rs 2.53 crore from the city and arrested four persons in this case. A statement issued by DRI said that a cartel of smugglers engaged an auto-taxi for transporting the gold to some in Burrabazar area of the city.

It also said that the cartel engaged local poor women of the Indo-Bangladesh border area of Bongaon in North 24- Parganas district by paying them handsome money for carrying the smuggled gold to Salt Lake and then handing over to the auto driver for delivery in Burrabazar. DRI officers, acting on a tip-off, spotted the auto and intercepted it.

During interrogation, the auto driver and three women passengers confessed that they were carrying smuggled gold bars. The four persons were then apprehended by the agency, the statement added...

