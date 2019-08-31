International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Hyderabad: Traffic inspector carries ill man on shoulders across waterlogged route

A traffic inspector carried a man who had a plastered foot, on his shoulders by making his way through a waterlogged route in Hyderabad, Telangana on Saturday.

ANI Hyderabad (Telangana)
Updated: 31-08-2019 23:02 IST
Hyderabad: Traffic inspector carries ill man on shoulders across waterlogged route

A traffic inspector, A Nagamallu carried a sick person on his shoulders, across a waterlogged route in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A traffic inspector carried a man who had a plastered foot, on his shoulders by making his way through a waterlogged route in Hyderabad, Telangana on Saturday.

Traffic inspector, A Nagamallu carried the man by wading through knee-deep water as the person was unable to walk properly and dropped him on the other side of the road which was a little uplifted and dry.

A few other people waiting on the other side further helped the man by holding his hands and supporting him. (ANI)

Also Read: Hyderabad: Traffic inspector carries ill man on shoulders across waterlogged route

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019