Hyderabad: Traffic inspector carries ill man on shoulders across waterlogged route

A traffic inspector carried a man who had a plastered foot, on his shoulders by making his way through a waterlogged route in Hyderabad, Telangana on Saturday.

Traffic inspector, A Nagamallu carried the man by wading through knee-deep water as the person was unable to walk properly and dropped him on the other side of the road which was a little uplifted and dry.

A few other people waiting on the other side further helped the man by holding his hands and supporting him. (ANI)

