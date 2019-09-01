Bedi extends Ganesh Chaturthi greetings

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Sunday greeted the people of theUnion Territory on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi

In her greetings message, Bedi said, "The Ganesh Chaturthi festival is a very popular festival celebrated withtraditional fervor and gaiety." Stating that Lord Ganesha is considered as the God of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune, the former IPS officer said His name was traditionally invoked for inspiration and beginning of a new venture

She wished the festival ushered in happiness and prosperity in the lives of the people in the union territory and the nation, and removed the obstacles in the path of progress and well-being.

