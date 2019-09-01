Building partially collapses in Kolkata, none injured

Portions of a building collapsed on Sunday at Bowbazar area in central part of the city, where tunnel boring work for East West Metro corridor is being undertaken, a fire brigade official said here. There is no report of any injury, he said.

The area has been cordoned off by the police. A senior Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation (KMRC) official said a building, which was in a rickety condition, has partially collapsed.

Residents of several buildings in the area, where tunnel boring work for the East West Metro is on, had earlier been shifted to hotels, he said. "We will reconstruct the portion which has been damaged during the work and will also repair any other building where cracks have appeared," the official said.

The KMRC is constructing the East West Metro corridor connecting IT hub Sector V in Salt Lake to Howrah Maidan. Tunnels have been bored under the River Hooghly to connect the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah through the rapid transit system.

The new metro corridor passes through some of Kolkata's most congested areas where there are many century- old buildings, some of which are in dilapidated condition..

