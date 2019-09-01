UP: Truck rams into police jeep, constable among 3 killed

Three persons, including a police constable, were killed after a truck rammed into a stationary police jeep in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, an official said on Sunday. The accident took place on Saturday night. The jeep was undergoing repairs at Mahua village in the district, Additional Superintendent of Police Balwant Chaudhary said.

Constable Hiresh Pal (25) and home guard jawan Gyan Singh were killed on the spot, while Ramsalone, a mechanic, succumbed to injuries at a hospital, he said. Two other policemen, who suffered serious injuries in the accident, have been referred to a hospital in Allahabad for treatment, Chaudhary said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem and efforts are on to nab the truck's driver, police said.

