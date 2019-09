A shopkeeper shot himself dead after allegedly killing his wife over some dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, police said. Manoj Kumar, 30, shot Seema, 28, using his licensed gun at Ladpur village in Khatauli block, following which he committed suicide, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the gun has been recovered, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)