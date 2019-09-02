TN Guv greets Tamilisai on appointment as T'gana Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday greeted Tamilisai Soundararajan over her appointment as Telangana Governor. Purohit greeted Soundararajan over the phone and "expressed his happiness over her appointment," a Raj Bhavan release said.

"He also expressed his best wishes for a period of glorious service to the people of the state of Telangana," it said. Soundararajan, earlier BJP state unit chief, was on Sunday appointed the Governor of Telangana..

