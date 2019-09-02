International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

TN Guv greets Tamilisai on appointment as T'gana Governor

PTI Chennai
Updated: 02-09-2019 13:26 IST
TN Guv greets Tamilisai on appointment as T'gana Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday greeted Tamilisai Soundararajan over her appointment as Telangana Governor. Purohit greeted Soundararajan over the phone and "expressed his happiness over her appointment," a Raj Bhavan release said.

"He also expressed his best wishes for a period of glorious service to the people of the state of Telangana," it said. Soundararajan, earlier BJP state unit chief, was on Sunday appointed the Governor of Telangana..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019