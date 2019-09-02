Uttarakhand CM, governor visit Kedarnath, inaugurate hospital

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple on Monday and inaugurated a hospital there which will offer free treatment to devotees. Named Swami Vivekananda Dharmartha Chikitsalaya, the hospital has 12 beds and a staff strength of 25 including doctors and paramedics.

Run by Swami Vivekananda Health Mission Society, the hospital opens for devotees with effect from Monday. It has an X-Ray facility, ventilators, an ICU and separate male and female wards, an official here said. Earlier, accompanied by Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal and SP Ajay Singh, the chief minister took a walk around Kedarpuri to review the reconstruction work underway at the township.

