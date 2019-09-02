Ganesh Chaturthi: Devotees offer prayers at Dodda temple in Bengaluru

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense fervour and gaiety in Bengaluru's Dodda Ganpathi temple here on Monday. Hundreds of devotees dressed in colourful clothes were seen standing in the long queue outside the temple to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha on this auspicious occasion.

A beautifully crafted idol of the Lord Ganesha was installed in the temple, and priest and devotees were seen worshipping it. The temple was decorated in festive attires with traditional garlands and ornaments adding to its charm.

Meanwhile, devotees in Bengaluru also added a touch of eco-friendliness in their celebrations as they made an awe-inspiring 30 feet high idol fashioned out of a total of 9,000 coconuts near the Puttengally Ganesha Temple. After the puja, Lord Ganesha's idol will be immersed in water and people will bid an adieu with a promise that he would return next year. (ANI)

