Bandaru Dattatreya offers prayers to tallest Ganesha idol in Hyderabad

Newly-appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday visited the Khairatabad temple, where the tallest Ganesha Idol has been installed, to seek blessings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Dattatreya, while Speaking to ANI said that Lord Ganesha has given him the potential to bear the responsibility of Himachal Pradesh as the state Governor and he shall leave on 4th September to take charge as the Governor.

On the first day of Ganesh Navaratri, numerous devotees including Governor of Telangana, E. S. L. Narasimhan also visited Khairatabad to worship the Idol with great enthusiasm and fervour. Shree Vyas, a devotee while speaking to ANI said, "It is the tallest Ganesh Idol in Hyderabad, every year I come here to pray during the Ganesha festival, this place is also rich in history."

Sai, a B.tech student said, "for last three years I have been coming here to offer my prayer to this tallest Ganesha idol and every year they reduce the height of Ganesha's Idol to one inch." (ANI)

