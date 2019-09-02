BJP demands waiving of mobile bills for service suspension period in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Monday demanded waiving of the cell phone bills in the state for the period the mobile telephony service has been suspended. "We urge the government of India to waive the prepaid and postpaid bills of mobile telephone services that have been put on suspension since August 5 in Jammu and Kashmir after the nullification of Articles 370," BJP state in-charge IT & Social Media Jaidev Rajwal told reporters here.

The mobile internet services have been withdrawn in the state, while the mobile telephone service has been completely blocked in Srinagar region, he said. PTI AB

