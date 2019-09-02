Missing man's body found in gorge in HP's Chamba

A 54-year-old man, who had gone missing two days ago, was found dead on Monday in a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, police said. It appears Premo, a resident of Bhabla village in Churah tehsil, had accidently fell into the gorge, Superintendent of Police Monica Bhutunguru said.

Premo's body was found near Kalhel village, she said, adding it was handed over to his family after post-mortem. There seemed no foul play behind the incident, she said, adding even the victim's family did not express suspicion against any one, Bhutunguru said.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to ascertain the cause of death, the officer added. PTI DJI AD RAX

