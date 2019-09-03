Kolkata, Sep 3 (PTI) Following are PTI's stories from

Following are PTI's stories from the eastern region at 12 pm. CAL1 AS-DOCS-STIR Assam docs abstain from work to protest colleague's killing Guwahati: Doctors in Assam are observing a 24-hour "withdrawal of non-emergency medical services" across the state on Tuesday to protest against the assault on an elderly doctor at a tea garden that led to his death, officials said.

CES1 JH-MINE-WOMEN Women engineers employed at Tata Steel mine in Jharkhand Jamshedpur: Private steel manufacturer Tata Steel has employed women engineers at its Noamundi iron ore mine in Jharkhand, a release said. ERG1 OD-KING-DEAD Former Kalahandi king Udit Pratap Deo dies Bhubaneswar: Udit Pratap Deo, former king of the erstwhile princely state of Kalahandi, has breathed his last at a private hospital here, family sources said..

