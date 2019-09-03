Over 250 flood protection works being executed at vulnerable spots in Jammu region: Officials

Over 250 vulnerable spots have been identified for taking up the urgent nature of flood protection work in three districts of Jammu region, officials said on Tuesday. These works were taken up well before the monsoon season which provided relief to the general public from floods in vulnerable areas of Samba, Kathua and Jammu including Akhnoor, an official spokesman said.

He said some of the works have been completed and work on the rest is under execution. Governor Satya Pal Malik had reviewed the flood preparedness and mitigation plan of Jammu in the month of May and had approved advance flood preparedness works worth Rs 91 crore for Jammu region.

The spokesman said Commissioner Secretary Public Health Engineering and Irrigation and Flood Control (IFC) department, Ajeet Kumar Sahu, reviewed the progress of protection works on major rivers and streams of the region including Chenab, Tawi, Basanter, Ujh and Ravi besides other streams at a meeting here. The Commissioner Secretary directed the officers to complete the remaining works in all respects soon.

He also directed all the concerned officers to submit pre,-during and post execution photographs of all the works besides ensuring their geo-tagging, the spokesman said. Sahu also reviewed status of centrally sponsored schemes of Flood Management Program (FMP) being implemented by IFC Jammu.

As many as 13 groups of projects consisting protection works costing Rs 176.46 crore at more than 300 spots have been taken up under centrally sponsored schemes in last nearly four years, the spokesman said, adding an amount of Rs 52 crore has been earmarked for completion of these schemes this year.

