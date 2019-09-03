Two killed as building collapses in Seelampur

A father-daughter duo was killed and three others were injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Seelampur area, following which two people were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he will order an inquiry into the matter. Police received information regarding the incident at 11.32 pm on Monday. During the rescue operation, five people were taken out of the debris and rushed to hospital where Moni Sarfaraz, 21, and her 65-year-old father Mohammad Yaseen, residents of K-Block Seelampur, were declared brought dead, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East).

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire department said. The National Disaster Response Force and District Disaster Management Authority also joined in the rescue operation.

The impact of the collapse was such that the neighbouring houses were destroyed. While two of the injured Arman, 33, and Sahajan Begam, 33, are undergoing treatment at the GTB Hospital, another person, identified as Samshudin, 45, was discharged after first aid.

Two men -- Ikramuddin, 60, and his son Gufran, 32, -- have been arrested in connection with alleged negligence in the matter, police said. "I was standing outside my house and my sister Moni (Hina) and my father Yaseen, along with other members, were inside the house. When the neighbouring building collapsed, it fell on our house and both of them got trapped. She was the sole-breadwinner of her house after my father fell sick around couple of months ago," said Danish, the family member of deceased.

Kejriwal said he will ensure strict that action is taken against errant officers who allowed the construction of the building. "It is a very serious matter. There should be a strict action against those officers during whose tenure this building was allowed to construct. I will get the inquiry done into the incident and a strict action will be taken against officers," he told reporters.

