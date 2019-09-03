Picture of Lord Ganesha with helmet goes viral Tiruchirapalli (TN) Sept 3 (PTI): A flex board put up by acollege here,carrying a picture of Lord Ganesha with a helmet,urging two wheeler riders to wear the headgear for theirsafety, has gone viral on the social media for its creativity

The banner, put up by the National College on theoccassion of Ganesh Chathurthi, has a picture of Lord Ganesha,with the message "Take care of your head...not everyone gets areplacement like me. Wear a helmet." Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Vinayaka Chaturthi, iscelebrated to mark the birthday of Lord Ganesha

As per legend Lord Ganesha's head was chopped off by LordShiva and transplanted with an elephant head later.

