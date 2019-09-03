ITBP jawan accidentally injured by own rifle in J-K's Rajouri

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan was seriously injured on Tuesday when his service rifle accidentally went off in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Constable Bhim Singh was on law and order duty in Bella Colony when his rifle accidentally discharged and a bullet hit him in the face, a police official said.

He said the injured jawan was immediately taken to the district hospital in Rajouri where he was given the first-aid and later, referred to the Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu, for specialised treatment.

