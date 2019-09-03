International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

ITBP jawan accidentally injured by own rifle in J-K's Rajouri

PTI Jammu
Updated: 03-09-2019 20:19 IST
ITBP jawan accidentally injured by own rifle in J-K's Rajouri

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan was seriously injured on Tuesday when his service rifle accidentally went off in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Constable Bhim Singh was on law and order duty in Bella Colony when his rifle accidentally discharged and a bullet hit him in the face, a police official said.

He said the injured jawan was immediately taken to the district hospital in Rajouri where he was given the first-aid and later, referred to the Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu, for specialised treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019