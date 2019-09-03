Kolkata, Sep 3 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL 4 WB-GUV DGP Guv calls DGP for report on Barrackpore Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Tuesday called the state director general of police to the Raj Bhavan here for an update of the situation in violence-hit Barrackpore where its MP Arjun Singh was injured in a clash, sources in the governor's office said.

CAL 6 WB-CHILDREN COMANECI Comaneci praise for acrobatics by two city children Kolkata: Two children from the city have been praised by legendry gymnast Nadia Comaneci and union minister Kiren Rijiju for their cartwheels and somersaults with their bags on their backs on their way to the school. CAL 7 AS-2ND LD DOCTORS Assam doctors abstain from work to protest colleague's killing Guwahati: Doctors in Assam were on a 24-hour strike on Tuesday to protest the assault on an elderly colleague at a tea garden that led to his death, officials said.

CAL 8 BH-JD(U) LD SLOGAN "Poster war" erupts in Bihar as RJD counters JD(U)'s slogan Patna: A "poster war" erupted in Bihar on Tuesday as the opposition RJD countered a recent slogan by the ruling JD (U) that claimed Nitish Kumar was doing "just fine" as the chief minister, and there was no need for a leadership change ahead of the assembly polls next year. CAL 9 WB-BJP-SOVAN Sovan not leaving BJP as of now: Mukul Roy Kolkata: Former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee, who had expressed desire to quit the BJP just weeks after coming into its fold, is "not leaving as of now", senior party leader Mukul Roy said on Tuesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)