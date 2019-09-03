Assembly Privileges Committee asks police officer to appear

The Privileges Committee of the Meghalaya Assembly has summoned a police officer to appear before it after an MLA complained that he was forced by the officer to remove the tinted glass of his vehicle, officials said on Tuesday. The Committee has summoned the officer, DSP W Momin, additional chief secretary in charge of home department R V Suchiang and the director general of police, they said.

"We have received an official letter from MLA Kimfa Marbaniang of the Congress complaining against DSP W Momin. We are examining the matter, committee member H M Shangpliang told PTI. "We will be sitting on September 5 to examine the matter. We will hear both parties and decide accordingly, he said.

The incident had taken place on August 7 and the matter came to light only when the police officer was asked to appear before the committee. Only VVIPs with Z and Z plus category were authorised to put tinted glass on their vehicle and this matter is decided by the State Security Commission headed by the Chief Minister..

