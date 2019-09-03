Nagaland govt orders strengthening of entry checkpoints

The Nagaland government has ordered strengthening of all entry points and check gates manned by the police to prevent any possible influx in view of the publication of the final NRC list in neighbouring Assam, an official said on Tuesday. The order to this effect was issued by Principal Secretary (Home), Abhijit Sinha here on Monday for strict compliance, the official said.

"Non-locals entering the state should not be allowed without the valid pass issued by the district administration and any unusual influx of outsiders without valid pass should be promptly brought to the knowledge of the district administration, the order stated. All the village, town and municipal authorities have been asked to take measures to strictly monitor the influx of people from outside the state in violation of existing rules and norms.

It also stated that the antecedents of any new incoming tenants should be properly checked and verified by the district administration and police. The district administration and police are to strictly monitor the regulation of Inner Line Permit (ILP), especially along the border areas, the order added.

Various civil societies in Nagaland, including the Central Naga Tribes Council and Naga Students Federation had urged the state government to step up measures to prevent the possible influx of those excluded in the final list of NRC published in Assam on August 31 from entering into the state. The updated final NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, was released on Saturday, with the authority conducting the exercise shutting out the citizenship claims of over 19 lakh applicants who now face an uncertain future..

