Congress' Bajwa censures AAP for fielding 'outsiders' as candidates in Punjab for Lok Sabha elections

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday took a swipe at AAP in Punjab for fielding three ''borrowed'' leaders in the Lok Sabha elections.

The leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly also slammed AAP for its ''failure'' to field a woman candidate.

Bajwa alleged in a statement, ''It is as absurd as it sounds that AAP has been in active politics for the past more than 10 years. However, it could not develop its party cadre at the ground level. The sole reason why AAP could not develop the base is that the people of Punjab still do not trust the party.'' The Congress leader said AAP has fielded three ''borrowed'' candidates -- former Congress leaders Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur and Gurpreet Singh GP from Fatehgarh Sahib, and Pawan Kumar Tinu, who was earlier with the Shiromani Akali Dal, from Jalandhar.

Bajwa also pointed to AAP fielding ministers and MLAs on other seats.

It is highly unfortunate for AAP as it did not give representation to women in the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

''The party that often talks about women empowerment and equality could not even find a single woman candidate. Earlier, the party did not give representation to women in the Rajya Sabha,'' Bajwa added.

''If we look a decade back at the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, AAP lost most of its candidates, leaders and even MPs. Leaders like Harinder Singh Khalsa, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Harvinder Singh Phoolka, Dharamvira Gandhi, Baldeep Singh, and many others have snapped their ties with AAP,'' he said.

Polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.

