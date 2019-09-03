International Development News
Woman killed in leopard attack

PTI Pithoragarh
Updated: 03-09-2019 21:56 IST
Woman killed in leopard attack

A woman was killed and her husband injured in a attack by a leopard at Papdeo village here on Tuesday evening. The couple was attacked by the leopard in the compound of their house, Pithoragarh SDM Guzar Saini said.

Kiran Devi was badly injured in the attack and succumbed to her injuries later. Her husband Manoj Ram is getting treatment at the hospital, the SDM said.

A cage had been put in the village to trap the leopard, who had often been sighted by locals in the area, the SDM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
