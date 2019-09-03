WB Assembly passes bill to fill up vacant non-public service

The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to fill up vacant non-public service commission posts in state government establishments. The West Bengal Staff Selection Commission (Repealing) (Repealing) Bill 2019, to fill up vacant non-public service commission posts in state government establishments, was passed in the assembly, after a voting took place on a amendment by the opposition to seek public opinion on the bill.

The bill has the word repealing twice in its name as it is being crafted out after the erstwhile West Bengal Staff Selection Commission Act, 2011 which was repealed by West Bengal Staff Selection Commission (Repealing) Act, 2017. The amendment was defeated during the voting.

In the absence of proper infrastructure and resources, it would not be possible for the government to process with the huge recruitment. Thus it is felt necessary to revive the erstwhile West Bengal Staff Selection Commission, the bill stated. This bill was placed in the assembly last week for passage but was withdrawn by the government due to inconclusive discussions in the House and several anomalies in it.

The bill was again placed in the Assembly. The Commission was established under the West Bengal Staff Selection Commission Act, 2011 which was subsequently repealed by West Bengal Staff Selection Commission (Repealing) Act 2017, to ensure effective implementation of the provisions of the Act.

Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader, Abdul Mannan said last week we had opposed the bill as issue of financial implications of this bill was not mentioned but the state government didn't clear on this issue. Parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee said the issue of financial implications has not been mentioned in the bill as it was mentioned in the Staff Selection Commission Act, 2011 which was subsequently repealed by West Bengal Staff Selection Commission (Repealing) Act 2017..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)