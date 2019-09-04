HIGHLIGHTS-Kartarpur corridor: Third round of talks between India, Pakistan underway

Following are the top stories at 12:38 PM:

INDO PAK-LD KARTARPUR Kartarpur corridor: Third round of talks between India, Pak underway

Attari (Amritsar): The third round of meeting between delegates of India and Pakistan to discuss and finalize the draft agreement for the operationalization of the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims was underway here on Wednesday, officials said.

DEL7 JK-YOUTH-RESTRICTIONS Youth dies of injuries in Srinagar hospital, restrictions reimposed in parts of the city

Srinagar: A Kashmiri youth who was injured during protests last month died at a Srinagar hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, prompting authorities to reimpose restrictions in parts of the city, officials said.

MDS1 ISRO-CHANDRAYAAN2 Chandrayaan-2's second de-orbiting maneuver executed: ISRO

Bengaluru: The second de-orbiting maneuver of Chandrayaan -2 spacecraft was successfully carried out early Wednesday, the Indian Space Research Organisation said, inching towards achieving a historic soft-landing on the lunar surface.

MDS3 KA-SHIVAKUMAR-PROTEST D K Shivakumar arrest: Protests erupt in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Protests broke out in several parts of Karnataka on Wednesday following the arrest of senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar by the ED in New Delhi in connection with a money laundering case.

DEL1 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Market starts on a volatile note amid foreign fund outflow, weak global cues

Mumbai: Domestic equity market opened on a highly volatile note on Wednesday tracking heavy foreign fund outflow and mixed cues from global markets amid rising fears of an impending recession and escalation in the US-China trade war.

FOREIGN:

FGN11 PAK-KARTARPUR Pak hopes Attari meeting would finalize draft agreement of Kartarpur corridor

Lahore: As the third round of talks between Pakistan and India on the Kartarpur corridor began at Attari on Wednesday, Pakistan said it was hopeful that the meeting will finalize the draft agreement of the project. By M Zulqernain

FGN10 US-SHRINGLA-KASHMIR Measures taken in Kashmir to ensure peace efforts are not scuttled from across the border: Shringla

Washington: India took "precautionary and preventative measures" in Kashmir to ensure that the government's efforts to maintain peace in the Valley are not scuttled by "vested interests" from across the border, the country's Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said. By Lalit K Jha

FGN12 PM-RUSSIA-LD SHIPYARD PM Modi visits Zvezda shipbuilding complex along with President Putin

Vladivostok (Russia): Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Zvezda shipbuilding complex along with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and interacted with the management and workers of the shipyard.

SPORTS

SPD2 SPO-BANGAR-SACKING BCCI to question sacked batting coach Bangar only if Manager or head coach report

New Delhi: Sacked India batting coach Sanjay Bangar will be questioned by the BCCI for allegedly misbehaving with national selector Devang Gandhi if outgoing administrative manager Sunil Subramanian or head coach Ravi Shastri file an official report on the matter.

