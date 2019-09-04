International Development News
Two killed in road accident in UP's Ghazipur

PTI Ghazipur
Updated: 04-09-2019 15:06 IST
Two men returning from a funeral on a motorcycle died after they were run over by a pick-up van in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, police said on Wednesday. The accident occurred in Dullahapur village on Tuesday evening, Burhkurha Circle Officer Mahipal Pathak said.

He said Surendra Ram (45) and Jawahir Ram (46) were run over by the pick-up van after they fell from the bike while trying to avoid collision with another motorcycle at Sonhara turn. Both succumbed to injuries while they were being taken to a hospital, Pathak said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.

COUNTRY : India
