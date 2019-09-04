Kolkata, Sep 4 (PTI) Following are PTI's stories from

Following are PTI's stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL 2 WB-METRO-COPS-RESIDENTS WB govt asks cops to help recover valuables from homes damaged due to Metro work Kolkata: The West Bengal government has asked the police to help residents retrieve valuables and essential documents from houses damaged due to East-West Metro construction work, an official said on Wednesday.

CAL 3 ED-SARADHA MP Saradha case : Trinamool MP returns money to ED Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Shatabdi Roy has returned to the Enforcement Directorate around Rs 31 lakh she had received from the tainted Saradha group for being its brand ambassador, ED sources said on Wednesday. CAL 4 AS-IMA-PROTEST Doc assault: IMA threatens to launch countrywide ceasework Teok: The Indian Medical Association on Wednesday threatened to launch a countrywide indefinite ceasework by doctors if the Centre immediately failed to enact a law to check violence against health professionals, IMA president Dr Santanu Sen said.

CES 1 WB-PUJA-THEME Green message for visitors at Kolkata puja pandals Kolkata: With rising pollution levels and water scarcity emerging as fundamental challenges to policy-makers across the planet, Durga puja committees in Kolkata have come up with green themes for their marquees to raise awareness on environment conservation. CES 2 WB-MAMATA-JOB SCHEME Centre delaying payments for rural job scheme: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Centre of delaying payments for the 100 -day rural job scheme and restricting works under the programme.

CES 3 JH-GIRL-RAPE 17-year-old boy arrested for raping teenage girl Ramgarh: A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district for allegedly raping a teenage girl and making her pregnant, police said on Wednesday. ERG 5 OD-OHRC Justice BP Das assumes charge as OHRC chairperson Bhubaneswar: Former Orissa High Court judge Justice Bimal Prasad Das on Wednesday took charge as the chairperson of Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC)..

