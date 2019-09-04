CPWD offers assistance in infrastructure projects for J-K, Ladakh

The CPWD has offered the Jammu and Kashmir administration assistance in building "economical" and "best quality" infrastructure in the two Union territories that will come into existence on October 31, an official said. The state of Jammu and Kashmir will be bifurcated into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to a legislation in this matter.

The official said the director general of CPWD, which is the Centre's prime construction agency, has written to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, saying it will increase its manpower in the regions for execution of developmental projects. In a two-page letter, CPWD director general Prabhakar Singh said with the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh as separate Union territories, impetus is being given on speedy development of this region, which will result in spur of activities in terms of the developing infrastructure.

He said the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the principal engineering organisation and technical advisor to the central government, has 165 years of experience in creation of all kind of assets in every nook and corner of the country. "My field units are fully capable of undertaking speedy and economical construction from concept to completion in this region," Singh said in the letter.

The director general said that he looks forward to the assignment of all kind of infrastructure development works including central government secretariat, general pool residential accommodation among others in the region to the CPWD. "We assure of our best efforts in completing the works assigned to us on time with economy and adhering to the best quality standards," he said.

The CPWD has a vast pool of competent and professional engineers, architects and horticulturists, and pan-India presence, Singh said, adding, "We in CPWD would feel privileged to be associated with the development of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh region." The CPWD is the central government's largest construction agency and it carries out several development projects of the Centre and a number of state governments.

Besides erecting fences on the country's international borders, the agency also carries out projects in foreign countries which have friendship programmes with India.

