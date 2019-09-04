Sushil Modi to attend international conference in Mongolia

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi will participate in an international conference in Mongolia beginning on September 6, an official release said on Wednesday. The three-day international conference on "Hindu-Baudh Dharmo Ki Vaishwik Pahal: Sangharsh Ka Parihar Evam Paryavaran Chetna" will be held from September 6 to 8, it said.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has nominated Sushil Kumar Modi as part of the Indian delegation which will participate at the conference, a release from the deputy chief minister's office said. The ceremony of consecration of Lord Budha's idols given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and former President of Mongolia will be held on the occasion, it said.

This is the third conference being held in Mongolia after the conference at Japan and Yangon. The conference began at the initiative of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe to tackle the current challenges of the world with the help of spiritual teachings of Hindu and Buddhist religion, the release said. Representatives from Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia will participate in the conference.

The conference will also be addressed by several Hindu and Budhist scholars, it added..

