Five people die of electrocution in Odisha

At least five people, including a couple, died of electrocution in separate incidents in Odisha's Bolangir and Nayagarh districts on Wednesday, police said. A couple, Ranji Nag and Hemant, died after receiving electric shock at Agalpur village in Bolangir district, they said.

Rajni was electrocuted while drying clothes on a wire which came in contact with a live electric line and her husband Hemant, who was present at the site, rushed to save her, but got killed in the process, a police officer said. In another incident in Bolangir district, 19-yer-old Karnadani Saraf died while trying to save his younger sister from being electrocuted at Gurunda village, he said.

In Nayagarh district, an electrician and his assistant died of electrocution while doing some electric repair work at a house in Rankadeuli village, Inspector In-Charge (IIC) of Ranpur police station, Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra said. The deceased were identified as Laxman Sahu (58) and his assistant Rabi Parida (30), the IIC said..

