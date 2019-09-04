Police nabs most wanted criminal from Faridabad

Haryana Police have arrested an absconding criminal accused in many cases, from Faridabad here on Wednesday. He has been identified as Sachin Kheri, who according to the police is the close aide of a famous gangster named Kaushal.

Spokesperson of Police Department said, "On receiving tip-off regarding his whereabouts, immediately our team rushed to the spot and nabbed him after a brief exchange of firing." He further added, "Kheri who has been involved in murder, kidnapping and other heinous crimes was on the list of police most wanted criminals and had a reward of Rs25,000 on his head."

"He was also involved in Vikas Chaudhary murder case." "Commissioner of Police Faridabad, K.K. Rao had announced a reward of Rs one lakh for the police team who would nab the most-wanted and close aide of Kaushal" the spokesperson added. (ANI)

