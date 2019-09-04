Kartarpur: India shares concerns with Pak on individuals, groups who may try to disrupt pilgrimage

India shared concerns with Pakistan on Wednesday on individuals and groups who might try to disrupt the pilgrimage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib using the Kartarpur corridor, the home ministry said. It also said that during the last meeting with Pakistan at Wagah, a detailed dossier was handed over to the neighbouring country to highlight the Indian concerns in the matter.

"India has also underscored the importance of ensuring a safe and secure environment for the pilgrims. In this context, the Indian side shared concerns regarding individuals or organisations based in Pakistan, who may try to disrupt the pilgrimage and misuse the opportunity to play with the sentiments of the pilgrims," a statement issued by the home ministry said. On Wednesday, India and Pakistan agreed on visa-free travel by Indian pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan using the Kartarpur corridor, officials said.

Pakistan will allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims to visit the gurdwara every day and the number could be higher on special occasions. However, the two sides failed to finalise the draft agreement on the corridor with Pakistan insisting on charging a service fee from the Indian pilgrims and not allowing protocol officials to accompany them.

