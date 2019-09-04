Delhi Cycle Walk for pedestrians, cyclists soon in city

In a first, authorities in the city plan to construct a 33-km long 'Delhi Cycle Walk' for pedestrians and cyclists with its four corridors connecting Tuglaqabad, Greater Kailash, Nehru Place and other important destinations. Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday held a meeting with top officers of the Delhi Development Authority, Public Works Department and other departments concerned.

According to a statement issued by the LG office, a detailed presentation was made by the DDA on 'The Delhi Cycle walk' which is conceptualised as dedicated corridor for pedestrians and cyclists. It stated this corridor would loop around the city like a ring and connect metro stations, bus stands, high density residential areas, business districts, industrial districts, educational districts, master plan greens and make Delhi a "city of connected forests and lakes".

"In the phase-I around 33-km long corridor with four corridors connecting Tuglaqabad, Greater Kailash, Nehru Place, Delhi Secretariat and other important destinations is planned," according to the statement. The objective is to reduce traffic congestion and allow people to walk and cycle safely and joyfully to work, study and shop.

To ensure convenient access, origin and destination points have been mapped. "All the origin-destination plazas are proposed to be interlinked to each other by the tracks for cycling and walking. Both on grade and elevated tracks shall have greens all along the length to soften the edges," it also stated.

The lieutenant governor has advised the DDA to take help of experts, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and forest department to detail out the project and prepare it for execution, it added.

