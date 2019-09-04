Two Manipuri men held for supplying drugs

Two Manipuri men were arrested for allegedly supplying drugs in the national capital and 25 kg heroin worth over Rs 125 crore was seized from their possession, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Chamling Amol (24) and Madhav Goutam (40), they said.

"On Sunday, police got a tip-off that Chamling Amol would come to supply drugs to one of his Delhi-based contacts, following which a trap was laid and Amol was apprehended from Karala-Bawana Road at around 7 am," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. Goutam was arrested from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.

Amola and Goutam used to bring consignment of heroin from Manipur and sell it in UP, Bihar and Delhi-NCR areas, the DCP said. Police seized 25 kg heroin and a car from Amol's possession, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)