Delhi: 1 lakh memory cards seized from IGI airport, 3 held

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) confiscated around 1 lakh micro SD memory cards worth approximately Rs 3 to 6 crore at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Wednesday. Three passengers who were allegedly trying to smuggle the memory cards were handed over to Customs officials along with the seized material.

One of the accused identified as Abhishek Bhavan had smuggled the memory cards from Hong Kong. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

