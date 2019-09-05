UP: Man thrashed by mob over suspicion of child-lifting, rescued by police

A man was allegedly thrashed by a mob over suspicion of being a child-lifter in Kanpur's Om Purva area in Uttar Pradesh. Fortunately, the police reached on time and rescued the man from the violent mob.

The incident took place on Wednesday after which the video went viral on social media platforms. In the video, the mob was seen mercilessly thrashing the man while a few others pled the attackers to refrain from beating him.

Speaking about the incident, Circle Officer (CO) SK Chaturvedi said, "We received information about a rumour of child lifting in the area. A man was also thrashed by a group of locals. We have verified the rumour to be false." "We will identify the persons seen thrashing the man and take actions against them," the police said. (ANI)

