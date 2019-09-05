Two arms suppliers arrested with seven pistols in Muzaffarnagar

Two arms suppliers were arrested with seven pistols and 15 cartridges after an encounter in Mansurpur area here, police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, Sameer and Kadir, were arrested from Shahpur road in the area on Wednesday night, they said, adding a mascot gun was also seized from the accused.

During an exchange of fire, Kadir sustained bullet injuries and he was admitted to a hospital, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhishekh Yadav said Probe is on to identify the people to whom the accused were going to deliver arms, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)