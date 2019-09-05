Man arrested for `killing' mother

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly killing his own mother, the police said on Thursday. Aman Hasan Mulla, resident of Bhoiwada area in Kalyan, was arrested around midnight.

Mulla and his mother Ruksana Mehmood Khan often quarreled as his wife had left him because of `harassment' by her mother-in-law, said police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar. On Wednesday evening, he allegedly hit Ruksana with a pressure cooker and some other heavy kitchen utensils, killing her.

Bazarepeth police registered a case under IPC section 302. Further probe is on..

