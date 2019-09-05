International Development News
Man arrested for `killing' mother

PTI Thane
Updated: 05-09-2019 13:01 IST
A 28-year-old man was arrested in Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly killing his own mother, the police said on Thursday. Aman Hasan Mulla, resident of Bhoiwada area in Kalyan, was arrested around midnight.

Mulla and his mother Ruksana Mehmood Khan often quarreled as his wife had left him because of `harassment' by her mother-in-law, said police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar. On Wednesday evening, he allegedly hit Ruksana with a pressure cooker and some other heavy kitchen utensils, killing her.

Bazarepeth police registered a case under IPC section 302. Further probe is on..

COUNTRY : India
