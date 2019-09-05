Kolkata, Sep 5 (PTI) Following are PTI's stories from

Following are PTI's stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL 2 AS-NRC-LD FIR FIRs lodged against NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela Guwahati: Two FIRs have been lodged against Assam Coordinator of National Register of Citizens (NRC), Prateek Hajela, for "discrepancies" in the final updated list, police said on Thursday.

CAL 3 BH-ANANT Fresh trouble for MLA Anant Singh, voice sample tests positive Patna: In fresh trouble for controversial Bihar MLA Anant Singh, who is in jail after the recovery of an AK 47 rifle and some hand grenades from his house, his voice sample has tested positive in a forensic examination. CES 1 MG-DRUG-ARREST Heroin worth over Rs 4cr seized, 10 held in Meghalaya, Assam Shillong: Meghalaya police has seized heroin worth over Rs 4 crore and arrested 10 persons including two women from the city and Guwahati for their alleged involvement in a drug smuggling racket.

CES 2 OD-RESCUE Over 3,000 distressed children rescued in Odisha Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police along with officials of Women and Child Development (WCD) department have rescued 3,188 children, including 82 from outside the state, under an initiative to help minors in distress. ERG 1 MN-MILITANTS-ARREST Three militants arrested in Manipur Imphal: Manipur Police has arrested three militants belonging to two proscribed outfits from Bishnupur and Thoubal districts, an official release said.

ERG 2 AS-ARREST Assam govt official arrested for accepting bribe Guwahati: Vigilance sleuths have arrested an official of the District Sports Office in Assam's Golaghat for allegedly accepting bribe in connection with modernisation work of a play ground..

