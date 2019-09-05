Drug addict held for killing man in west Delhi

A 19-year-old drug addict was arrested for allegedly killing a person following an argument in west Delhi's Vikas Puri area, police said on Thursday. Shivam, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was drunk at the time of the incident late Monday night, they said.

Aneesh Kumar Yadav, 24, was stabbed under a flyover near the Janak Puri District Centre. He was rushed to DDU Hospital where he succumbed, a senior police officer said. Yadav had come to the District Centre with his uncle and a friend.

Around 10.45pm that night, he went near the flyover to relieve himself when he had an argument with the accused, police said. During investigation, police scanned the footage from CCTV cameras from the area and spotted a suspicious bike near the place of incident. They traced it to Nawada Metro Station.

"On Wednesday, police got a tip-off that Shivam would come to Nawada Metro Station near Kabadi Road to take the motorcycle. Thereafter, a trap was laid and the accused was arrested near Vikas Puri after a brief chase," said Monika Bhardwaj, the deputy commissioner of police (west). Interrogation revealed that Shivam and the Yadav had an argument after which he stabbed Yadav three times and fled from the spot, police said.

Shivam was previously involved in four cases of robbery and theft, police said, adding that a knife, blood-stained clothes and a bike were recovered from him, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)