MP Cong leader accuses MLA Umang Singhar of working as 'BJP agent'

Senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Manak Agarwal has accused party MLA Umang Singhar of working as a "BJP agent" and trying to malign the image of former state chief minister Digvijay Singh. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Agarwal demanded the suspension of Singhar from the party.

"This is an attempt by the BJP to malign the image of senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh. Umang Singhar is in league with the BJP and is working as their agent. He should be suspended from the party or asked to resign," he said. Asserting that Digvijay Singh is not scared of alleged attacks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Agarwal said, "Digvijay Singh-led government was in power in the state for 10 years and BJP for 15 years. If Singh has done something wrong, they should have investigated it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah kept attacking him but Singh was not scared."

Agarwal's comments come in the backdrop of state forest minister Umang Singhar alleging that Digvijay Singh was trying to destabilise the Kamal Nath-led government and establishing himself as a "power centre". Singhar has also written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi after Digvijay Singh accused the BJP and Bajrang Dal of taking money from Pakistan's Inter-services Intelligence (ISI). (ANI)

